Male poodle pet dog pee urinate inside home onto furniture to mark territory.
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

House training older dogs is a more delicate process than with younger dogs.

If you are looking to adopt an older dog that was not previously exposed to any house training at a young age, it is going to bring along its bad habits such as chewing, excessive barking, making holes in the yard or "marking" the territory.

