STEM Camp

Local students attend the high adventure summer STEM Camp at Chauncey Ranch.

 COURTESY PHOTO EASTERN ARIZONA COLLEGE

Fifty students in grades 7-10 from Bylas, Duncan, Fort Thomas, Green Valley, Mesa, Pima, Queen Creek, Safford, Surprise, and Thatcher attended the eighth annual STEM Camp at Chauncey Ranch, near Mayer, Ariz. 

Eastern Arizona College partnered with the Eastern Arizona Science Initiative (EASI) to host the three-night high adventure camp.

