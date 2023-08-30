53% oppose gas stove ban, according to poll
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

A new poll shows eliminating gas stoves isn't a winning strategy among voters nationally.

According to The Center Square Voters' Voice Poll, conducted by Noble Predictive Insights, a majority of the respondents (53 percent) across demographic groups express opposition to the idea of banning gas stoves. When breaking down the responses by party, 62 percent of Republicans strongly oppose any ban of gas stoves compared to 16 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of independents.

