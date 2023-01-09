Dachshund dog with a toothbrush

Pets use body language and other cues to let their owners know how they are feeling. While certain actions, such as a vigorously wagging tail signaling that a dog is quite happy, are easy to read, it's not always so easy to determine how a pet is feeling.

Pet parents who are trying to provide the best care possible recognize that pets may make them aware of certain health issues. Diseases of the mouth may cause issues elsewhere in the body if left untreated. Fortunately for pet owners, dental issues are often easily recognized.

5245984 Care of dog teeth

A significant accumulation of tartar (yellow or brown patches on the tops of teeth along the gum line) could be a sign of trouble.
Rabbit teeth got examined by veterinarians. Dental health of bunny rabbit

The incisors of rodents, such as rabbits, continue to grow throughout their lives. If the incisors are misaligned, they may not wear properly and could injure the animal.

Tags

Load comments