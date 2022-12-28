EV station

More electric-vehicle charging ports will be installed along interstate highways in Arizona as early as 2024. ChargePoint already has some charging stations, similar to this one in downtown Phoenix, along several interstates. Each station will have four or more fast chargers capable of charging most vehicles in about 30 minutes.

 PHOTO JENNIFER SAWHNEY//CRONKITE NEWS

PHOENIX — Electric vehicle drivers across Arizona can expect more chargers on interstate highways in the next few years, which means longer road trips.

“The goal is to develop a network of EV fast chargers to facilitate long-distance EV travel and encourage EV adoption by more users,” according to a fact sheet with ADOT’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan.

