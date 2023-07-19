ADOT soliciting traffic safety slogans for annual contest

A winning entry from ADOT's 2022 Safety Message Contest.

 COURTESY PHOTO ADOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation is again inviting state residents to create clever traffic safety slogans for the electronic message boards seen over the state's highways.

Submissions for ADOT's seventh annual Safety Message Contest can be made through July 25 at azdot.gov/SignContest. ADOT will select at least 10 finalists, then the public will decide the winners. The two messages that receive the most votes will appear on overhead message boards along Arizona’s highways.

