ADOT soliciting traffic safety slogans for annual contest

The Arizona Department of Transportation is again inviting state residents to create clever traffic safety slogans for the electronic message boards seen over the state's highways.
Submissions for ADOT's seventh annual Safety Message Contest can be made through July 25 at azdot.gov/SignContest. ADOT will select at least 10 finalists, then the public will decide the winners. The two messages that receive the most votes will appear on overhead message boards along Arizona’s highways.
ADOT said the contest gives Arizonans the opportunity to see their clever safety messages displayed on Dynamic Message Signs statewide, encouraging drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel.
There’s no limit to the number of entries one can submit, but there are a few rules:
The message must relate to traffic safety.
Signs accommodate three lines, 18 characters per line.
Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
No emojis.
ADOT displays quirky traffic safety messages as part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel. According to national crash data, more than 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as drivers choosing to speed and to drive aggressively, distracted or impaired. In 2021, some 1,180 persons were killed in traffic collisions on Arizona roads.
“Safety is a priority at ADOT; nothing is more important,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We want these messages to spark conversations about safe driving. Real change happens when drivers prioritize safety and choose not to drive recklessly, distracted or impaired.”