After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model

A sign in favor of Proposition 211, which voters passed overwhelmingly in November. The law requiring transparency in the funding sources of political campaigns is being hailed as a model for other states and criticized as a threat to free speech by opponents.

 PHOTO SAMANTHA CHOW/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation.

“Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret spending, but Prop 211 puts Arizona at the forefront of securing voters’ right to know … and Prop 211 is a model for other states to follow,” said Patrick Llewellyn, director of state campaign finance at the Campaign Legal Center.

