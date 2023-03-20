Cotton

Cotton is king is Graham County, accounting for nearly $28.5 million in cash receipts in USDA's 2017 Census of Agriculture.

 FILE PHOTO

The United States is celebrating National Agriculture Week this week from March 21 through 27.

The importance of agriculture to Graham and Greenlee counties is not limited to on-farm production. Its impact is reflected in everything from retail sales and equipment sales to participation in 4-H and FFA programs, instituting land use and water policies, shaping political ideologies, guiding fashion and transportion choices, and more.

