The United States is celebrating National Agriculture Week this week from March 21 through 27.
The importance of agriculture to Graham and Greenlee counties is not limited to on-farm production. Its impact is reflected in everything from retail sales and equipment sales to participation in 4-H and FFA programs, instituting land use and water policies, shaping political ideologies, guiding fashion and transportion choices, and more.
Nevertheless, the neighboring counties are a study in contrasts when it comes to agriculture.
Data from USDA’s 2017 Census of Agriculture (results from the 2022 Census of Agriculture are due for release in early 2024) underscore Graham County’s reputation as a significant cotton production center in Arizona. Cotton accounted for 60 percent of the county’s 43,056 acres of cropland in 2017 and nearly $28.5 million in crop market value. Graham County ranked second in the state in cotton production and 56th nationwide.
Crop sales accounted for 88 percent of Graham County’s more than $62 million in agricultural cash receipts in 2017. After cotton, the largest share of the nearly $55 million in crop sales came from grains, oilseeds, dry beans and dry peas, with just more than $14 million.
Livestock production in Graham County is predominantly cattle and calves. Beef animals accounted for almost $6.8 million of the county’s $7.3 million in livestock and poultry receipts in 2017.
Although the last agricultural census counted 448 farms in Graham County, 208 of those were nine acres or smaller, and 198 reported sales of $1,000 or less. The vast majority of the county’s acreage and sales are concentrated in the hands of relatively few producers. The last ag census counted 26 producers with sales of $500,000 or more, and local industry observers say the concentration has gotten even smaller in the years since.
USDA reported that farming and ranching in Graham County directly contributed $15 million in gross regional product, 1,067 full- and part-time jobs, and $16.4 million in labor income. Accounting for multiplier effects — essentially the ripple effects of those dollars on the rest of the local economy — Graham County farmers and ranchers infused $84.3 million in sales, $23.7 million in gross regional product, $20.6 million in labor income and 1,192 full- and part-time jobs.
By contrast, agriculture has a relatively small economic footprint in Greenlee County, with $8.7 million in sales in 2017. USDA reported that on-farm agriculture accounted for less than 1 percent of all private employment and less than 0.2 percent of the county’s gross domestic product.
Cattle ranching accounted for 75 percent of agricultural cash receipts in Greenlee. Ranchers operated nearly 60,000 acres of pastureland, while crop production covered 3,279 acres.