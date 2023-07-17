License plates in Arizona are continuing to become more fun.
On Thursday, the state’s Department of Transportation announced the release of five new specialty license plates, as well as a redesign for two others.
The one that’s grabbing the most buzz is the new plate benefitting Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Foundation.
The crimson speciality plate, which includes the image of the heavily-mascaraed shock rocker to the left of the plate number, supports free art, music and dance programs for all youth at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa. The designated $17 goes to provide a safe space for all teens ages 12-20 to spend time, receive positive mentorship and free music, art, dance, photography and recording studio lessons and opportunities.
"Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate,” Cooper said in a release. “More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers. We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this speciality plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona.”
Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona Legislature and have been offered since 1989. Plate designs complete a review by ADOT and law enforcement. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.
Nearly 100 speciality plates can be viewed at azdot.gov/plates and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates. Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or non-profit group. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, sales of specialty plates contributed more than $12 million for various causes and charities, ADOT reported.
Other new plates available this year support Arizona Realtors Homes for All, Cancer Support for Families, Diné College Warriors and the U.S. Army.
Proceeds from the Arizona Realtors Homes for All plate go to the Arizona Realtors Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach to help Arizona communities establish housing projects.
The Cancer Support for Families plate is available to anyone, with proceeds going to Cancer Support Community Arizona’s emotional and social support services.
The Diné College Warriors specialty plate is supports the educational pursuits and success of students at Diné College on the Navajo Nation.
Proceeds from the U.S. Army specialty plate go toward scholarships for children of soldiers and spouses of active duty enlisted soldiers.
In addition to the five new plates, Arizona Coyotes and the Families of Fallen Police Officers plates have been redesigned. The Families of Fallen Police Officers plate has been changed to Honoring Fallen Police Officers.
Those who currently have Arizona Coyotes and Families of Fallen Police Officers plates may request the new designs for a $5 replacement fee plus postage. The previous design will remain valid for use.
To view and order any specialty plate, visit azmvdnow.gov.
Arizona has a history of interesting license plate designs. ADOT said the state’s 1917 plates included a steer-head icon that is believed to be one of the first images on U.S. license plates. The steer was gone the next year and never reappeared.
Plates made of copper, issued from 1932 to 1934, became popular with collectors and today sell for several hundred dollars each.