Allan Jaynes Stanton, a 2nd-generation AZ native, died March 9th, 2020. Born to Filmore Stanton and Dorothy Jaynes in Morenci on April 26th, 1931 and raised in nearby Clifton, Allan excelled academically and athletically throughout his early years.
He went on to study at University of Arizona, playing basketball and football for four years. As a result of his admiration for his cousin, UofA Hall of Famer Hank Stanton, Allan had always been a defensive end. However, after losing 41-0 to Texas Tech, he convinced Head Coach Bob Winslow to start him as QB, despite never having played the position. The next game Allan ran and passed against New Mexico for over 490 yds, a school record only broken 45 years later in ‘96, and set several other school records as well. In ‘51 he was named an All-America honorable mention, but suffered a knee injury in his senior year that effectively ended his dreams of pro football and steered him toward his legal career.
After completing undergraduate studies, Allan served in the US Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He returned to UofA Law School, coaching the freshman basketball team and graduating 1st in his class.
Allan would go on to become one of AZ’s top lobbyists with a career spanning nearly 50 years. He was the chief architect of the revised property tax system for the legislature in the late 60s and maintained an encyclopedic knowledge of tax law. Among his other treasured accomplishments was his contribution to the passing of the AZ Safety Belt Use Law.
As a columnist once noted, his “open collars and short-sleeved shirts make him look more like a tourist than front man for some of the nation’s largest corporations.” This casual manner, however, belied Allan’s intense competitive drive which propelled him to both athletic success in his youth and professional success later in life. And despite the negative perception lobbying may have, he held a reputation for integrity and was honest and straightforward to a fault.
Allan was an avid athlete throughout his life, playing volleyball, handball, basketball, and tennis. Perhaps the only sport he didn’t excel in was golf, in which it’s rumored he set the record for farthest golf club throw. Coaching was another of Allan’s great joys. He coached for many years at every level from Little League and Pop Warner to high school football and college basketball.
He will be remembered for his unreserved kindness, boundless generosity, and legendary competitive spirit, as well as his parties, love of sweets, roses, and his pets. For better or worse, he always marched to the beat of his own drum.
A story published in the AZ Republic, paraphrased here, captures the character of Allan’s career: Allan Stanton once found himself on the same side of a case as the late Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, who practiced law in Phoenix in the 50s and 60s. Stanton said Rehnquist was the best, most professional, most prepared lawyer he ever worked with. And also the most even-tempered. As opposed to Stanton, who was just as likely in his younger days to get in a fight during his noontime YMCA basketball games as he was to get a rebound. The case was being tried in the historic Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott. The attorney on the other side was known to hold a strong, intensely personal dislike for Stanton, and the feeling was mutual. At one point, during a break but in front of the judge, jury, and gathered onlookers, the opposing attorney approached the table where Stanton and Rehnquist were sitting and said, “Stanton, you are a (blankety-blank) liar!” He then wheeled around and headed for the door. Stanton shot to his feet. “What did you call me?” he said, followed by “I’m going to kick your (blank)!” Stanton forced his way round Rehnquist to give chase. Rehnquist, true to his nature, tried to restrain him by grabbing his coat. But Rehnquist’s chair had wheels, and Stanton towed the future chief justice halfway across the crowded courtroom before he was released. Stanton chased his quarry through the city but lost him in Whiskey Row. Returning to the courtroom, and suddenly feeling very remorseful about the whole incident, he threw himself on the mercy of the judge. The judge said, “I just have one question…Did you catch the son of a (blank)?”
He was a loving and loyal friend and family man, and is survived by a multitude of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date for family and close friends.