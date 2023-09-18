Supporters of the Safford City-Graham County Library once again will have a chance to bid on a range of interesting and valuable goods and services when the Safford Friends of the Library holds its annual Friends Radio Auction.
Friends of the Library Vice President and Graham County Commissioner Paul David said there will be more than 30 items offered in this year's auction, including Western art, meals, adventure packages, and recreational and household items.
Local radio personalities Reed Richins and David Bell will be joined by auctioneer Brooks Knight as they simulcast and live stream what David described as "a fast moving, fun auction" on KATO 1230 AM and KRQ Kat Kountry 94.5 FM on Sept. 27 from 8 to 10 a.m.
David said all the profits from 2023 Friends Of the Library Radio Auction are used to provide current and future funding for the Safford City-Graham County Library’s programs, books, equipment purchases and operations. Last year's auction raised more than $7,800.
Bidders can call in or text their bids on items such as framed and signed limited edition Hal Empie prints, signed Peggy Hancock Black prints, a Nathaniel Wright western painting, a six-place dining room set from Valley Furniture, adventure packages including a sports plane and hot air balloon, telescope tour tickets, dining at area restaurants, a T-shirt from Justin Gaethje, tickets for AZ professional sports teams, a color iPad from Valley Telecom, autographed EAC softball and soccer balls, a custom-welded fire ring from Open Loop Energy, “Dessert Of The Month” for a year from local bakers, gift certificates, and many other desirable, useful and unique items generously donated by local businesses and artisans.
The auction catalog with a photo, description, value as well as bidding instructions can be previewed online at saffordlibraryfriends.org.
For more information or to make a last-minute donation of an item, contact David at (928) 651-6506 or pdavid@graham.az.gov.
The Safford Friends of the Library was formed in 1976 as a community organization to advocate for the library and to provide financial support for the library.
Since 2015, the Friends have built an annual budget that provides at least $15,000 to the library for purchases at its discretion. This is used to support the collection, ebook program and numerous software programs for library patrons.
The Friends also sponsor numerous programs for the library, including Open Book Club, Friends Night Out, Gila Valley Arts Council performances, Fun with Math and Science, and the English Language Learner Program.
