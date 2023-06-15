PHOENIX — An annual report that measures the well-being of children showed slight improvement for Arizona kids, but the Grand Canyon State remained among the lowest-ranked states.

On a national level, fewer parents were economically secure, educational achievement was hit hard because of the aftereffects of the pandemic and more children died young than ever before, according to the 2023 Kids Count Data Book. One of the biggest areas of concern in Arizona and the country was the lack of access to affordable child care.

Tags

Load comments