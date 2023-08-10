Apache Trout

Arizona's state fish, the Apache trout, has been on the federal List of Endangered and Threatened Species for five decades. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to remove it from that list.

 PHOTO FRESHWATERS ILLUSTRATED

PINETOP — The comeback of Arizona's state fish is nearly complete.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to remove the native Arizona Apache trout from the List of Endangered and Threatened Species. If delisted, it would be the first gamefish to be removed from the list of threatened and endangered species.

