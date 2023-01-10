Feb. 14 is the deadline for hunters to submit their applications to the Arizona Game and Fish Department for hunt permit-tags for the 2023 pronghorn and elk seasons.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2023 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/.
Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, to apply for a hunt permit-tag. Licenses can be purchased online, or at any AZGFD office statewide. License dealers no longer sell paper licenses, but many offer to sell licenses through the department’s online purchase system.
AZGFD provides a list of dealers statewide that offer online license purchases at www.azgfd.com/license/. When purchasing an Arizona hunting license or combination hunt-and-fish license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer's receipt. That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
Applicants will need to need to know their Customer ID. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID:
Log into their AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard
Check their hunting license, or combination hunt-and-fish license, if it was purchased online
A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address
Call AZGFD at (602) 942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.