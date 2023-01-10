Pronghorn
COURTESY PHOTO

Feb. 14 is the deadline for hunters to submit their applications to the Arizona Game and Fish Department for hunt permit-tags for the 2023 pronghorn and elk seasons.

To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2023 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/.

Tags

