Heat warning
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

From local to congressional officials, Arizona Democrats are calling for federal tax dollars to beef up protections against summer heat in the Sonoran Desert.

Arizona's valley is on the tail end of a record streak of days reaching above 110 degrees. Maricopa County officials say the official death toll from heat-related issues has reached 25 as of July 22, but they're investigating nearly 250 to figure out causes. The county attributed 425 deaths to heat in 2022.

