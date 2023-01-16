Arizona led nation for rise in homeless youth last year, HUD report says

A homeless youth in a 2017 file photo. A new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Arizona saw the steepest rise in homeless persons under age 25 in 2022, giving it the seventh-largest population of homeless youth among states that year.

WASHINGTON — Arizona saw the largest increase in the number of homeless youth in the nation last year, at a time when other large states were seeing those numbers decline, according to a recent federal report.

The December report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development said 284 unaccompanied youth under age 25 were added to the rolls of homeless people in Arizona between 2020 and 2022, bringing the total in the state to 917. And advocates say that number may actually be an undercount of the real problem.

