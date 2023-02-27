Arizona driver license

Arizona's new driver licenses and ID cards incorporate several features intended to thwart counterfeiters.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division will be releasing brand new driver license and ID cards in March. ADOT says the new design will include several new security features that help prevent counterfeit reproductions or fraudulent use.

Attempted counterfeits of driver license and ID cards continue to be a concern for law enforcement, as well as personal information security. The advancement of security features in the card help prevent those counterfeit attempts from being successful, ADOT said in a release.

