Arizona’s falling vaccination rates could lead to serious health issues in the future

A health care worker prepares a vial of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in New York City last summer. Arizona’s vaccination rates, which have been declining for years, dropped sharply during the pandemic and haven’t rebounded since.

PHOENIX — Vaccination rates among schoolchildren in Arizona have steadily declined since 2012, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the drop across the state.

The trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon, which could result in serious health consequences for Arizonans in the future, experts fear.

Arizona Department of Health Services data shows a steady decline in vaccination rates against a wide range of diseases over the past decade.

