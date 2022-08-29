RedForEd-17-1024x664.jpg

#RedForEd marchers as they moved toward the Capitol in April 2018 as part of a protest over low teacher pay.

Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation.

Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than their similarly-educated counterparts, and a new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that teachers in Arizona faced a 32 percent wage penalty in 2021 compared to college-educated workers employed in other fields.

