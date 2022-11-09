Mayes holds lead against Hamadeh in attorney general race

Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes held a razor-thin lead in the vote count over Republican Abraham Hamadeh as of Wednesday.

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes had the narrowest of leads late Wednesday over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general.

Statewide figures gave the former member of the Arizona Corporation Commission a 4,200-vote edge. That is within the 0.5 percent margin that would trigger an automatic recount if the margin holds — and far less than the 11-point lead she had after the polls closed Tuesday night.

