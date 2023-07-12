As if moving wasn't difficult and stressful enough, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizona consumers to watch out for unscrupulous moving companies that may use their belongings as leverage to squeeze more money out of them.
The Attorney General's Office said a prevalent scam among movers involves "hostage loads." The way it works is the moving company gives the prospective client a low estimate to move, but substantially increases the price once the items are on the truck. If the customer balks, the mover will refuse to relinquish the property and often just drive off with the load.
"Movers who unlawfully take consumers' property hostage are essentially thieves masquerading as movers," Mayes said. "Arizona law does not allow moving companies to take property hostage illegally. Consumers who face this situation should immediately call law enforcement."
Arizona's Hostage Load Law prohibits intrastate movers from demanding payment and refusing to deliver or unload household goods unless movers comply with specific statutory requirements. For example, it is illegal for a moving company to refuse to deliver or unload goods once the customers pay the "total estimated price" in the signed contract.
If an intrastate mover refuses to unload a customer's property and does not fully comply with Arizona's Hostage Load Law, then the mover is holding the property unlawfully. Consumers should seek help from local law enforcement immediately if a mover attempts to hold their goods for additional payment. Police can direct a mover to deliver and unload goods being held unlawfully during in-state moves.
Mayes encouraged consumers to follow these tips to reduce the chances of being scammed during an in-state move:
Thoroughly research moving companies before signing a contract. Before hiring a company, check the company's complaint history and reputation with organizations such as the Better Business Bureau and read any online reviews. Arizona has no registration law or professional licensing requirement for movers.
Get moving quotes in writing. Before moving, obtain at least three written estimates. In-state moves are usually based on hourly charges.
Beware of extremely low estimates. It could be deceptive if the estimate sounds too good to be true.
Ask about all possible charges and additional fees. Moving companies may charge additional fees for travel time, going up and down stairs, gas, packing materials, or other minimum charges. Consumers should request a detailed written estimate in advance.
Do not pay cash or a large deposit before the move. Beware of movers requiring a large up-front deposit, cash payment or payment in full beforehand. Using a credit card provides some protection if there is a dispute.
Move valuable items yourself: Cash, electronics, jewelry, medications, medical equipment and bank records. Do not leave these items out during your move.
Be present during the move. Be there to ask questions, give directions and ensure nothing is left behind.
Do not sign blank or incomplete documents. Get copies of everything you sign. Untrustworthy movers can insert unapproved terms or fees into blank spaces on documents.
Those involved in a hostage load situation should immediately contact local law enforcement agency and the Arizona Department of Public Safety at (602) 223-5000 or by email at AZmovers@azdps.gov.
Persons who believe themselves to be victims of consumer fraud can file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. They can also contact the Consumer Information and Complaints Unit in Phoenix at (800) 352-8431.