Most moving companies operate ethically, but some Arizona consumers have been swindled by a few that aren't so above board.

As if moving wasn't difficult and stressful enough, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizona consumers to watch out for unscrupulous moving companies that may use their belongings as leverage to squeeze more money out of them.

The Attorney General's Office said a prevalent scam among movers involves "hostage loads." The way it works is the moving company gives the prospective client a low estimate to move, but substantially increases the price once the items are on the truck. If the customer balks, the mover will refuse to relinquish the property and often just drive off with the load.

