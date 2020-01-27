PHOENIX — Arizona’s law making it a crime to return someone else’s early ballot is illegal, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday morning.
In a divided decision, the majority concluded that the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted the restriction in 2016 with the goal of suppressing minority votes. And Justice William Fletcher, writing for the majority, said the record shows it had that effect.
The court also voided a separate provision, which said if someone votes in the wrong precinct that all of that person’s votes are discarded. The judges said the state should count the votes that would have been legal had the person been at the right place, such as for a statewide office like governor.
Today’s ruling drew an angry reaction from Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, who pushed the legislation through the process.
“Bull hockey,” she said when informed of the ruling. “They’re just a liberal court.”
And Ugenti-Rita said it was never her motivation to suppress minority votes — votes that are more likely to go to Democrats.
She also dismissed as irrelevant the court’s findings that there was no real evidence that allowing individuals to collect the ballots of others ever resulted in fraud.
“Do I need a bunch of people to fall off a balcony before I’m like, ‘You know what’s a good idea? We should probably put up a railing,’ ” Ugenti-Rita said. “Or does logic and common-sense prevail (and) tells me it’s not good practice.”
She was not alone. Four of the 11 justices that heard the case filed separate dissents saying they found nothing improper about the policies.
Ugenti-Rita is now hoping for U.S. Supreme Court review.
What’s behind “ballot harvesting” is the fact that most Arizonans receive early ballots. They can be filled out and mailed back or delivered to polling places on Election Day.
But the law requires mailed ballots to be delivered by Election Day. So anything dropped in a mailbox within a week or so may not get counted.
Political and civic groups had gone into neighborhoods, asking people if they have returned their ballots and, if not, offered to take it to polling places on their behalf.
Republicans argued that presents too many opportunities for mischief, though they could not cite a single confirmed incident where a ballot was altered or did not get delivered.