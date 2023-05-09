AZGFD accepting fall hunt applications through June 6
COURTESY PHOTO

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2023 hunt permit-tags issued through the fall draw process for deer, turkey, javelina, bighorn sheep, bison, and sandhill crane.

To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for Big Game Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2023-2024 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. The booklet can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/.

