AZGFD cautions boaters, anglers, OHV users during monsoon
COURTESY PHOTO

Monsoon weather is just around the corner, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department is cautioning boaters, anglers and off-highway vehicle (OHV) users that weather conditions can quickly change and become dangerous for those who aren’t prepared.

The severity of monsoon storms varies greatly, from a minor dust storm to a violent thunderstorm capable of producing hail, deadly lightning and flash flooding. 

