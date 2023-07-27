Local sportmen's groups have until Aug. 20 to apply for Arizona Game and Fish Department grant funding to provide public, mentored projects that are focused on the progressive development of new hunters and anglers.
AZGFD offers $75,000 annually through its Local Sportsmen's Group program. The department said it places high priority on projects that involve the pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.
Grants will be awarded through a competitive online application process. Information, instructions, and a link to the online application are available at www.azgfd.gov/LSG. Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.
“This grant program continues to provide much-needed funding for Arizona’s conservation organizations, which are the backbone of wildlife conservation and the teachers of the next generation of hunters and anglers,” said Doug Burt, AZGFD’s recruitment, retention and reactivation manager. “We appreciate these valued organizations for their hosting of hands-on, mentored events and projects for folks who want to learn, but maybe don’t know where to get started.”
There is no cost to Arizona taxpayers for this grant program. AZGFD does not receive any of the state’s general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The grant program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor recreation participation in Arizona.