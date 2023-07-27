AZGFD logo

Local sportmen's groups have until Aug. 20 to apply for Arizona Game and Fish Department grant funding to provide public, mentored projects that are focused on the progressive development of new hunters and anglers.

AZGFD offers $75,000 annually through its Local Sportsmen's Group program. The department said it places high priority on projects that involve the pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.

Tags

Load comments