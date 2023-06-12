Andy Biggs, Eli Crane

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Gilbert, left, and Rep. Eli Crane, R-Oro Valley, are among a handful of Republicans who were able to bring the House to a halt this week with votes they said came from anger over the debt-ceiling bill. But analysts question the long-term goals of the group.

 FILE PHOTO ALEXIS WAISS/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — Two Arizona House Republicans were among a group of conservatives last week who said they hope to restore GOP unity — by voting against fellow Republicans.

The June 6 procedural vote by Reps. Andy Biggs of Gilbert, Eli Crane of Oro Valley and nine other Republicans effectively brought the House to a halt and delayed action on bills from other conservatives that were under consideration. After efforts to get things moving again Wednesday failed, House members headed home until next week.

