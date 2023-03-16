The Gila Valley Arts Council final concert presentation for the 2022-23 season is only days away.
Classical string trio, Black Oak Ensemble, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, 980 S. 14 Ave., Safford.
The critically acclaimed chamber ensemble has been praised for its “insightful, committed and masterful performances” (Classics Today) and “fierce eloquence” (London Times).
Black Oak Ensemble consists of violinist Desirée Ruhstrat and cellist David Cunliffe, both members of the GRAMMY-nominated Lincoln Trio, and violist Aurélien Fort Pederzoli, a founding member of the GRAMMY-nominated Spektral Quartet. They are currently ensemble-in-residence at New Music School in Chicago.
The ensemble has collaborated with renowned artists such as guitarists Mak Grgic, Goran Ivanovic, Denis Azabagic and José Ferreira, harpsichordist Jory Vinikour, members of Eighth Blackbird, and flutist Eugenia Molinar. Noted as passionate advocates of new works, they have commissioned and premiered string trios from renowned composers such as Michael Nyman, David Ludwig, Mischa Zupko and Conrad Tao and discovered works by Dick Kattenburg, Geza Fríd, Gustave Samazeuilh, Henri Tomasi and Robert Casadesus.
Black Oak Ensemble’s latest commercial release, “Avant l’orage,” a double album of French string trios, reached No. 1 in the Billboard Classical Charts in July 2022, was featured as Album of the Week on Symphony Hall Sirius XM, and in November was nominated for a 2022 International Chamber Music Award. Fanfare Magazine said of it, “The players fully inhabit the spirit of whatever work they are playing at the moment, performing each one with as ardent a flame as if they had written it themselves.”
Tickets are $10 or $15 for adults and are for reserved seating. Tickets for students and children are only $5. They are available at Richards Music, (928) 428-2442, online at www.saffordcenterforthearts.com, or at the door.
The Gila Valley Arts Council concert series is funded through community and member support as well as through grant funding. Arts Council president Tom Green said ticket sales for the 2022-2023 season have been ahead of the previous year. He speculated part of the improvement may be attributable to a gradual return to normalcy as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
