Black Oak Ensemble will perform Wednesday at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford.

The Gila Valley Arts Council final concert presentation for the 2022-23 season is only days away.

Classical string trio, Black Oak Ensemble, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, 980 S. 14 Ave., Safford.

