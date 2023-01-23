The Bureau of Land Management Gila District is recruiting applicants for seasonal call-when-needed wildland firefighters for the 2023 fire season.
"Wildland firefighters provide a valuable service, protecting communities and public lands," BLM said in a release issued Monday.
To serve on a wildland fire crew, persons must be at least 18 years of age, have a strong work ethic, be able to pass a fitness test and medical exam, maintain good physical fitness, travel out of state for extended periods, and contribute to a team-structured environment, the release said.
While most fire duties will be in southeastern Arizona, some assignments may be out of state and last 14 consecutive days, plus travel time, BLM said.
Recruits will be classified as Administratively Determined (AD) Emergency Firefighters, hired on a call-when-needed basis, and are only paid during fire and/or work assignments.
Pay is $20.20 per hour.
Recruits will receive classroom and field training, and all essential equipment assigned that will enable them to perform wildfire suppression safely and effectively.
Applications will be accepted through March 13. Applicants will be notified in April regarding their selection for one of the available firefighter positions.
Candidates can apply in the following ways:
Request, and send application forms back, by email, to the email address bromero@blm.gov.
Pick up and drop off application forms at the Safford Field Office located at 711 S. 14th Ave.
For more information about the job opportunities, contact Bernie Romero, (520) 541-0131 or bromero@blm.gov.
To learn more about BLM’s fire and aviation program in Arizona, visit blm.gov/r/fire/az.