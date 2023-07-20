To steal from the title of an old television western, some folks apparently "have gun — but no common sense."
The most recent proof of this comes courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management's Safford Field Office, which reported it has been experiencing an uptick in vandalism at various recreation areas under its watch. Most of the recent damage has come from gunfire.
On Thursday, BLM posted on Facebook that someone shot up signage and a vault toilet at the Indian Bread Rocks Recreation Site in Bowie. About a week earlier, on July 12, BLM reported 35 signs along Haekel Road leading to the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area and in areas of the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area had been riddled with gunshots, leaving some signs nearly unreadable. The bureau said cost of the replacement signage in the second incident was $2,613.
"That money could have been used for site maintenance and improvements for a better visitor experience," the bureau noted in its post.
It is also a Class A misdemeanor to damage federal property. Conviction can include a maximum one-year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine.
To report vandalism on BLM-managed public lands in the Safford area, contact the Safford Field Office at (928) 348-4400.
"We really want the public to understand that public lands are there for everyone to enjoy and take care of," said BLM Public Affairs Specialist June Lowery. "This type of behavior makes the sites less attractive for visitors and costs taxpayer money to address the vandalism."