On July 12, BLM reported 35 signs along Haekel Road leading to the Hot Well Dunes Recreation Area and in areas of the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area had been riddled with gunshots.

To steal from the title of an old television western, some folks apparently "have gun — but no common sense."

The most recent proof of this comes courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management's Safford Field Office, which reported it has been experiencing an uptick in vandalism at various recreation areas under its watch. Most of the recent damage has come from gunfire. 

Damaged sign Indian Bread Rocks

A sign damaged by gunfire in the Indian Bread Rocks Recreation Area near Bowie.

