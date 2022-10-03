horseback.jpg

This little rider is all smiles as he takes a turn horseback at Bonita Elementary's Cowboy Day, hosted by the Broken Copper Ranch in Willcox.

The Martin and Goodman family hosted Cowboy Day Sept. 29 at their beautiful Broken Dipper Ranch in Willcox.

It was perfect fall weather for a day full of fun. Local caricature artist Dave Holl gave lessons on how to create different cowboy-themed drawings. Amy Sanborn brought her FFA team from Willcox to share information about the Future Farmers of America, while Shelley Michaels had students demonstrate how to show different types of animals.

