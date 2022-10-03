This student throws a loop over the head of a roping dummy at Friday's Cowboy Day at the Broken Dipper Ranch in Willcox. The ranch partners with Bonita Elementary School to expose kids to the ranching way of life during an all-school field trip.
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
1 of 7
Rodney Henderson holds Bonita Elementary students rapt with his guitar picking during Cowboy Day at the Broken Dipper Ranch.
COURTESY PHOTO
This student throws a loop over the head of a roping dummy at Friday's Cowboy Day at the Broken Dipper Ranch in Willcox. The ranch partners with Bonita Elementary School to expose kids to the ranching way of life during an all-school field trip.
COURTESY PHOTO
One of many presenters at Bonita's annual Cowboy Day, an educational all-school field trip.
COURTESY PHOTO
Students learned how to make homemade tortillas during Cowboy Day, an annual field trip for Bonita Elementary School students.
COURTESY PHOTO
Caricature artist Dave Holl demonstrated his arts to Bonita Elementary students during Friday's Cowboy Day.
COURTESY PHOTO
A young artist tries her hand at caricature during artist Dave Holl's demonstration at Bonita Elementary School's recent Cowboy Day field trip.
COURTESY PHOTO
A youngster hangs on to her bronc during a fierce stick horse race, just one of many activities held at the Broken Dipper Ranch on Friday for Bonita Elementary's Cowboy Day.
The Martin and Goodman family hosted Cowboy Day Sept. 29 at their beautiful Broken Dipper Ranch in Willcox.
It was perfect fall weather for a day full of fun. Local caricature artist Dave Holl gave lessons on how to create different cowboy-themed drawings. Amy Sanborn brought her FFA team from Willcox to share information about the Future Farmers of America, while Shelley Michaels had students demonstrate how to show different types of animals.
They had a fierce stick pony competition and pin the tie on the FFA jacket. Margaret Purvis, Roxie Martin and Jade Goodman led horseback riding in the picturesque setting. Several local cowboys, Matt Martin, and Kelly, Leslie and Bailey Shannon instructed students how to handle a rope by practicing on roping dummies.
Rodney Henderson entertained the students with his guitar and got them involved keeping the beat with percussion instruments. Bunny Dryden gave lessons on writing cowboy poetry. Danny and Ellisa Carrasco along with Alicia Cordova, Ana Rodriguez and Jazlyn Rodriguez taught students how to make corn tortillas.