Student Debt

Students walk across the Arizona State University campus in Tempe on Aug. 24, 2022. A new Biden administration plan would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people making up to $75,000, a plan that conservatives say goes too far and progressives say does not go far enough. 

 PHOTO SOPHIE OPPFELT/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — There are nearly 900,000 Arizonans who could benefit from the Biden administration’s plan for student debt forgiveness — and almost as many opinions about whether or not the plan is worthwhile.

The main aspect of the plan unveiled Aug. 24 by President Joe Biden is a proposal to cancel up to $10,000 in debt for people making less than $125,000, and up to $20,000 in debt for low-income Pell Grant recipients.

