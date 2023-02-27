Nogales

People cross the street in front of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales.

The Biden administration hopes to drive migrants toward ports of entry by denying asylum to those who try to cross the border illegally or who cross another country to get to the United States without first applying for asylum in that country.

 FILE PHOTO JONATHAN CLARK, NOGALES INTERNATIONAL

WASHINGTON — The White House unveiled a plan Thursday to deny asylum to migrants who try to cross the southwest border illegally or who do not first seek asylum in countries they cross on their way to the United States as they flee their home countries.

The administration said the plan is needed to stem an expected migration surge when Title 42 ends in May, and should discourage trafficking by pushing migrants toward a “safe, legal, orderly pathway” to asylum.

