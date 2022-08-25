Bountiful dove season expected

Arizona Game and Fish Department is predicting a bountiful 2022 dove season.
"Arizona’s dove hunters should have no complaints when the 2022 season opens Sept. 1," AZGFD said in a release.
The department said all signs indicate that there will be birds aplenty, particularly for those hunters who are willing to scout in the mornings and evenings between now and the opener to locate some good hunting spots.
Once again, the greatest number of doves — and dove hunters — will be concentrated in the state’s agricultural areas, particularly those that produce small-grain crops like wheat, barley, oats and sorghum, AZGFD said. That includes locations like Yuma, one of the premier destinations in the United States, as well as Buckeye, Eloy, Florence, Gila Bend, Toltec and others.
Note: All National Park Service parks and monuments are closed to hunting unless specifically opened in Commission Order.
“This has been another great year for dove populations,” said Johnathan O’Dell, AZGFD small game biologist. “The white-winged dove call count index was strong this spring, an indicator of prolific breeding activity.
“Add to that an excellent market for grain crops being grown this year, and it’s no surprise that plenty of white-winged doves are being seen. If monsoon activity continues to be minimal through the rest of the month, there should be plenty of white-winged doves come opening day.
“In addition, hatches of mourning doves began a bit earlier than usual this year — a good sign for bird numbers come Sept. 1.”
The 15-day “early” season gets underway 30 minutes before legal sunrise Sept. 1. The daily bag limit is 15 mourning and white-winged doves, of which no more than 10 may be white-winged. The possession limit is 45 mourning and white-winged in the aggregate after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. Of the 45-dove possession limit, only 30 may be white-winged, of which no more than 10 may be taken in any one day. There is no daily bag limit or possession limit on the invasive Eurasian collared-dove. A fully feathered wing must be left attached to each dove for identification purposes until hunters reaches their permanent residence or where the game meat will be consumed.
All hunters 18 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, as well as a migratory bird stamp — both of which can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/license/.
A youth combination hunt/fish license (for youth hunters 10 to 17) is only $5 and includes a migratory bird stamp.
All dove hunters should review the “2022-2023 Arizona Dove and Band-tailed Pigeon Regulations,” which are posted at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/. AZGFD said the regulations have been produced in a format that hunters will find particularly handy in the field.
"The color brochure is easy to read and features important hunting information, such as season dates, daily bag and possession limits, and legal requirements, at a glance," the department said.