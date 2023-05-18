Brian Avila

New Safford Police Chief Brian Avila.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Brian Avila can remove the "interim" tag from his title as Safford chief of police.

The 17-year veteran of the Safford Police Department was awarded the job after the other finalist for the post, former University of Arizona Assistant Police Chief Jason Brei, elected to withdraw from consideration in order to accept a job running the police department at Utah State University, in Logan.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments