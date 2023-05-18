Brian Avila can remove the "interim" tag from his title as Safford chief of police.
The 17-year veteran of the Safford Police Department was awarded the job after the other finalist for the post, former University of Arizona Assistant Police Chief Jason Brei, elected to withdraw from consideration in order to accept a job running the police department at Utah State University, in Logan.
Safford City Manager John Cassella said in a memoradum to the City Council that the first round of interviews involved four candidates. The interviews were conducted by a panel consisting of Cassella, former Police Chief Glenn Orr, Public Works Director Lance Henrie, Library Director Victoria Silva and Community Development Director Jaime Embick. Safford Human Resources Director Danielle Palma oversaw the interview process.
After the panel narrowed the choices down to Avila and Brei, the two finalists were scheduled to be interviewed by a panel of community leaders representing various organizations within Safford.
Although it wasn't given that Avila would be awarded the job once Brei backed out, Cassella told the City Council that the members of the original interview panel were unanimous in their preference for SPD's former second-in-command as the department's next official chief.
"Given the confidence shown by the panel in the remaining candidate relative to the candidate pool that had been compiled, it is my opinion that we should proceed with the remaining candidate, Mr. Avila, as the selection for City of Safford Chief of Police," Cassella said. "It is my opinion, and the opinion of the panel convened, he should be an excellent choice for the position."
Avila's selection is expected to be confirmed by the council at Monday's City Council meeting.
Born and raised in Clifton, Avila has 22 years of law enforcement experience, including previous stints with the Arizona Department of Corrrections and the Clifton Police Department. With SPD, Avila served as patrol officer, patrol sergeant and police captain. He holds an associate's degree in administration from Eastern Arizona College and a bachelor's in criminal justice administration from Bellevue University. He also has leadership training from the AZPOST and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.
Avila described his leadership style as "fluid," which includes adapting to situations in order to better serve the needs of the individual and team.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Safford’s next police chief," Avila said in an email. "I am fortunate to be a member of a department, and organization, diverse in experience and expertise. I plan to continue the Safford Police Department’s standards and tradition."
Avila was scheduled to be introduced to the public as the new police chief at a meet-and-greet event Thursday, May 18, at the Safford City-Graham County Library Program Room. The event was to begin at 6 p.m.