Cat rescue experiencing phone issues
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

Desert Cat Rescue has been receiving complaints via Facebook and email because you haven't been able to reach us by phone for a couple of weeks now. We are very sorry for this inconvenience and wanted to let you know why the phones are not working.

Our rescue is run by volunteers who donate their time to help us help the kitties. We welcome pretty much anyone who wants to be a part of the solution. We believe everyone who wants to help has a heart for animals and occasionally we put our trust in the wrong people.

