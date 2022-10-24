Cat rescue experiencing phone issues

Desert Cat Rescue has been receiving complaints via Facebook and email because you haven't been able to reach us by phone for a couple of weeks now. We are very sorry for this inconvenience and wanted to let you know why the phones are not working.
Our rescue is run by volunteers who donate their time to help us help the kitties. We welcome pretty much anyone who wants to be a part of the solution. We believe everyone who wants to help has a heart for animals and occasionally we put our trust in the wrong people.
Up until two weeks ago, we had newer volunteers (for about three months) handling the two phone lines.
Handling a phone included a $50 per month stipend. They were doing an amazing job until there was a disagreement regarding rescue practices. These volunteers decided they no longer wanted to be a part of this rescue. That is fine, as we all know that having different opinions is just a part of rescue life. We were not able to secure the phones immediately because these volunteers were located in different cities, Sierra Vista and Tucson.
When we secured the phones, we found both volunteers (who became friends through the organization) had seen fit to do a factory reset on both phones. We lost all of our data, call logs, messages, etc. We are so sorry, but we have lost everyone's information if your services were being provided via phone, text or voicemail.
I truly don't understand why people would feel the need to do as much damage to an organization as possible when leaving. You have only hurt the people needing help and the kitties they are helping. You did not hurt the rescue; you simply gave us a break from answering the phones for a while.
We will be working with Verizon to try to restore the information on the phones. At this time, we do not have working phone lines.
If you have reached out via phone in the recent past, please email us your information at this email address: desertcatrescue@gmail.com.