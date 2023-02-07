Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez

Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez

 COURTESY PHOTO

Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez is the new president of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.

The owner of Solomon's La Paloma restaurant was elected during the chamber's annual board training and organizational meeting on Jan. 18, the chamber announced in a release. Other officers elected were Vice President Corina Pino-Reyes, of Valley TeleCom Group, and Treasurer Torey Cranford, of the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center.

Tags

Load comments