Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez is the new president of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
The owner of Solomon's La Paloma restaurant was elected during the chamber's annual board training and organizational meeting on Jan. 18, the chamber announced in a release. Other officers elected were Vice President Corina Pino-Reyes, of Valley TeleCom Group, and Treasurer Torey Cranford, of the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center.
Nordgrän-Tellez said his priorities for the year include refocusing the chamber's efforts on membership programs and recruiting new members, including minority-owned business owners. During its meeting, the board discussed how to better communicate membership benefits and to begin holding regular networking events.
“It is an honor to serve as this year’s chamber president, and I look forward to getting out in the community and meeting more business owners as we share the chamber’s mission and goals for the new year,” Nordgrän-Tellez said. “I would like to see more minority-owned businesses joining our ranks as well as grow the chamber services to the business community.”
Cranford was appointed to a second, three-year term on the board. She is the founder, owner and operator of Cakes with TLC, LLC, a local home-based custom bakery that has been a part of the Gila Valley for the last 13 years.
Cranford has served on the board for the Graham County Chamber of Commerce for the past three years as the events chair, and she serves on the board for Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation. Cranford also recently accepted a position as business analyst for the EAC SBDC. She and her husband, Randy, have been married for 23 years and have two children.
She said she enjoys serving her community and being a part of what makes living in the Gila Valley so great.
The nominations committee also appointed Isaac Morris from Mann Mortgage to his first, three-year term on the board.
Morris was born and raised in Thatcher, and his family has deep roots in the Gila Valley. His grandfather, H.P. Morris, had a Volkswagen dealership in Safford in the 1960s, and his parents, Hyrum and Julie Morris, both grew up in the Gila Valley and graduated from Thatcher High School.
Isaac Morris graduated from Thatcher High School in 2009 and then left the Gila Valley for a short time to receive his bachelors degree from Arizona State University. He and his wife, Shaley, married in 2015. They have four children.
Morris started with Mann Mortgage as a home loan originator in 2017, and he was recently promoted into a managerial role. He said one of his main goals for the Safford branch is to be more involved in the community.