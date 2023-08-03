Eastern Arizona College students have an opportunity to apply for a work-study position with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber said in a release the office assistant positions it is offering "will enable aspiring individuals to interact closely with community leaders, esteemed business owners, and uncover the hidden gems that make Graham County an exceptional destination for tourism."
"This is an exciting position that will give students the opportunity to build relationships with leaders and business owners in the community. They will also get to learn about all of the incredible restaurants, hotels and tourism sites in Graham County,” said Vance Bryce, Graham County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
The chamber said preferred candidates for the office assistant position will possess office experience, including document scanning, shredding, and creating envelope labels for mailers. The chamber said this expertise will ensure seamless administrative operations, supporting the its initiatives in promoting local businesses and fostering a vibrant economic environment.
Beyond office duties, selected students will have the privilege of participating in and contributing to various local events. Their customer service skills will be honed as they engage with event attendees, "ensuring a memorable experience and showcasing the warmth and hospitality that Graham County is renowned for," the chamber said.
Students can verify their eligibility for the position by contacting Krista.Kouts@eac.edu or the Eastern Arizona College Financial Aid Office at (928) 428-8288.
Eligible students should submit their applications via email to admin@grahamchamber.org or in person at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce at 1051 W. Thatcher Blvd. in Safford.
