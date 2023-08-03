Graham County Chamber of Commerce

The Graham County Chamber of Commerce said participants in its work-study program have the opportunity to build relationships within the local business community.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Eastern Arizona College students have an opportunity to apply for a work-study position with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said in a release the office assistant positions it is offering "will enable aspiring individuals to interact closely with community leaders, esteemed business owners, and uncover the hidden gems that make Graham County an exceptional destination for tourism."

Tags

Load comments