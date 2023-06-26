Census Bureau

Because of problems conducting the census during a pandemic, the Census Bureau for the first time offered local governments a chance to challenge its count of residents in group quarters – dorms, nursing homes, halfway houses and the like. Five Arizona cities and towns were able to add a total of about 10,000 residents through the process.

WASHINGTON — Population growth is nothing new in booming Arizona, but that growth usually comes with moving trucks.

Over the past year, however, five Arizona cities and towns managed to add 10,000 residents without a moving truck or a packing box in sight.

