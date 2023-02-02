sherifftable-1024.jpg

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the situation at the border had deteriorated since President Joe Biden took office and that it is affecting public safety in his county.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told a sharply divided House committee Wednesday that drug trafficking and illegal immigration is getting worse and that it’s affecting the safety of residents in his border county.

Dannels cited rising seizures of fentanyl, growing numbers of traffickers and increasing – and more dangerous – encounters with smugglers paid to transport migrants inland from the border, all problems that he laid at the feet of the Biden administration.

