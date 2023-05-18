Community Pride trash cleanup scheduled for June 8-10 May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Graham County residents have another chance to get rid of a load of trash for free when the next Community Pride Days take place June 8-10.Safford, Thatcher, Pima and other Graham County residents will be able to haul one free load to the Safford Landfill, 2755 N. Safford Landfill Road.Participants must provide identification and proof of residence.The landfill is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. No hazardous materials will be accepted.Loads must be secured under a tarp to avoid a $10 service charge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Three Safford seniors to graduate with preschool teaching credentials Safford police arrest suspected armed robber after 'lengthy' pursuit Desert Cat Rescue Cat of the Week EAC grads advised to keep faith and pursue good Clifton to explore asbestos abatement at former Elks Lodge Chamber expresses disappointment in new contract amount Parents ask DUSD board to address bullying Lake attorney argues math doesn't add up on signature verification Duncan and Morenci students shine in EAC Chemistry Adventure competition Family aims to resurrect of historic Miracle Valley site