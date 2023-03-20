Our Neighbors Farm 2022.jpg

Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry is a great non-profit organization that was founded in 2004. That is almost 20 years of helping our friends and neighbors, and we could not have done all of this work without you!

Our success stories are your success stories, too! You helped us feed an average of 1,000 people each month last year! You have helped seniors raise their grandchildren and great-grandchildren and helped people that just could not make ends meet each month and needed to visit us an average of three times last year.

