Governor's race may come down to Hobb's refusal to debate

Republican governor candidate Kari Lake (left) seized upon her Democratic opponent Katie Hobb's refusal to engage her in a public debate before the election.

 COURTESY PHOTO CRONKITE NEWS

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs increased her small lead in the race for governor Wednesday night against Republican Kari Lake as the latest batch of votes to be counted from the state's two largest counties broke in her favor.

Those figures showed Hobbs with a lead of about 13,000 of the nearly 1.9 million votes that has been tallied statewide.

