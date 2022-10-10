Belinda Mills

Copper Era and Eastern Arizona Courier Publisher Belinda Mills has joined the Arizona Newspaper Association's board of directors as vice president.

The Copper Era newspaper earned a first place award for investigative reporting in the Arizona Newspaper Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

The article, published March 17 under the headline, “Vote fraud? Clifton man asks why two ballots were cast in his name,” was written by Dan Shearer, editor of the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun.

