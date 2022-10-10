The Copper Era newspaper earned a first place award for investigative reporting in the Arizona Newspaper Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
The article, published March 17 under the headline, “Vote fraud? Clifton man asks why two ballots were cast in his name,” was written by Dan Shearer, editor of the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun.
Shearer also serves as editorial director for Wick Communications, parent company of the Copper Era and the Eastern Arizona Courier. He was serving as acting editor of the Copper Era when his award-winning story appeared.
The article was entered in ANA’s Division 4, which includes all Arizona daily newspapers with circulations of fewer than 25,000 readers.
“Dan investigated this story during a difficult transitional period for our newspapers in terms of staffing,” Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era Publisher Belinda Mills said. “We appreciate his willingness to extend his responsibilities and help us serve our readership during that time. It’s testament to his professionalism and his commitment to quality journalism.”
The Copper Era’s sister newspaper, the Eastern Arizona Courier, received two second-place Division 4 editorial awards for Best Special Section (On the Grow magazine) and Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story (“Wildman Phil!” June 19, 2021).
The Courier also received several Excellence in Advertising awards in the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest:
Best Newsletter/EBlast Campaign, first place
Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section, first place
Most Effective Use of White Space, first place
Best Online Ad (Static), first place
Best Online Ad (Animated), first place
Best Homepage Takeover, first place
Best Ad ½ Page or Larger, third place
Best Ad Under ½ Page, third place
The awards were announced in conjunction with ANA’s 82nd annual Meeting and Fall Convention on Oct. 8. During that meeting, Mills was named to ANA’s board of directors and was elected vice president.
“Community news is one of my greatest passions,” she said. “I’m committed to helping newspapers grow and promoting the importance of local journalism. I believe one way to do that is by having a strong industry voice to help advance the interests of the newspaper industry and the communities it serves. In Arizona, ANA is that voice.”