PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced Sunday that a Maricopa County resident has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
The confirmed case is in a person who recently returned from travel to Wuhan, China. The patient is a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing.
This person is not severely ill and is currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading. MCDPH and ADHS are currently investigating to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious.
Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in collaboration with public health and the university.
2019 Novel Coronavirus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to Wuhan, China, or individuals in close contact with a person infected with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
Currently, no commercial testing is available and there is no vaccine. Public health is working with those exposed to get testing by CDC.
For the latest information about 2019 Novel Coronavirus, visit the website at azhealth.gov/coronavirus.