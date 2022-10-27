600 south.JPG

To the right, near the stop sign, is a gate that has created much contention between property owners, residents and the town of Pima. While all of the land from the private property sign and beyond is private, drivers had been using the road as a shortcut to access 700 Street, which ends at the private road sign.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect the party receiving the citation. The person receiving the citation was Dustin "Dusty" Luster.

Dustin “Dusty” and Athena Luster are scheduled to attend a pretrial hearing in Safford on Nov. 8 to contest a criminal charge for obstructing a public thoroughfare at 600 South in Pima.

