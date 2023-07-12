Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs, in an April file photo, rejected a request from 12 of the state’s 15 county attorneys that she rescind an executive order that would give the state’s attorney general the authority to decide whether to prosecute violations of state abortion laws. The local attorneys called the order an overreach.

 FILE PHOTO DRAKE PRESTO/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — County attorneys are considering next steps, including the possibility of a lawsuit against Gov. Katie Hobbs, after she rejected their request to rescind an executive order that puts the decision to prosecute abortion cases in the hands of the Attorney General’s Office.

Eleven of the state’s 15 county attorneys joined Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a letter last week that told Hobbs her June 22 executive order is a “sweeping attempt” to upend the duties and discretion that individual county attorneys have in criminal prosecutions.

