Belinda Mills

Copper Era and Eastern Arizona Courier Publisher Belinda Mills has joined the Arizona Newspaper Association's board of directors as vice president.

The Eastern Arizona Courier won multiple awards in the Arizona Newspaper Association’s 2022 Better Newspapers Contest.

The Courier received two second-place editorial awards for Best Special Section (On the Grow magazine) and Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story (“Wildman Phil!” June 19, 2021).

