Court challenge underway over Ward's phone records

Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

PHOENIX — State GOP chair Kelli Ward has no legal right to block a U.S. House committee from getting her phone records about her activities leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, an attorney for the government is telling a federal judge.

Douglas Letter said Ward "participated in multiple aspects'' to interfere with the electoral count that was taking place.

