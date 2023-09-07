CASA campaign

The themes for the Arizona Supreme Court's new CASA and Foster Care Review Board recruitment campaigns were unveiled at it recent Dependent Children’s Services Division biannual volunteer conference.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Foster Care Review Board (FCRB) programs have launched their fall volunteer recruitment campaigns.

The campaigns, “Talk About CASA in Your CASA” and “Get on Board with the FCRB,” were announced during the Arizona Supreme Court’s, Dependent Children’s Services Division biannual volunteer conference.

