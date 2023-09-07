The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Foster Care Review Board (FCRB) programs have launched their fall volunteer recruitment campaigns.
The campaigns, “Talk About CASA in Your CASA” and “Get on Board with the FCRB,” were announced during the Arizona Supreme Court’s, Dependent Children’s Services Division biannual volunteer conference.
The state's Supreme Count, which administers the CASA and FCRB programs, said the campaigns emphasize the power of word-of-mouth by capitalizing on equipping volunteers to be multiples in the lives of the children they serve. The goal is to spread awareness and educate others about what CASA and FCRB volunteers do, and how they advocate for and truly make a difference in the life of a child in foster care. There is no one better to talk about what it takes, more than a volunteer.
“With almost 10,000 children in Arizona’s foster care system, there are numerous volunteer opportunities in every county to get involved. The CASA and FCRB programs are asking people to join as they recruit volunteers to support, mentor, and most importantly advocate for children in foster care. Pick the program that best fits you! Because each program’s training is so in-depth, experience is not required,” said Charles Gray, CASA program manager.
CASA volunteers visit children, get to know their lives and advocate for their best interests by making recommendations to the juvenile court regarding services, placement and permanency goals. Appointed by the court, CASA volunteers dedicate an average of 12 to 15 hours per month. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, pass a fingerprint background check, and complete the required pre-service training.
FCRB volunteers serve on a five-member review board comprised of citizens from across the community.
The board meets via ZOOM one weekday per month from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The board reviews the cases of children in foster care, speaks with the interested parties, considers appropriate services and permanency goals, and makes recommendations to the juvenile court. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, pass a fingerprint background check, and complete the required new board member orientation.
The Arizona Supreme Court said it is also seeking to recruit community members for its more than 30 standing committees and commissions, including the Commission on Access to Justice, Commission on Diversity, Equality and Justice, Commission on Technology, Commission on Victims in the Courts, Committee on Examinations, Committee on Judicial Education and Training, Committee on Superior Court, Ethics Advisory Committee, Family Court Improvement Committee, Judicial College of Arizona, and the State Tribal and Federal Court Forum.
