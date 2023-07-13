In the 2020 file photo, boxes of canned goods await distribution at EAC's Monster Exchange. The non-profit's food pantry recently was awarded a $5,000 Community Impact Grant from the OneAZ Community Foundation.
Four Graham County non-profits each have $5,000 more to work with this year thanks to a series of Community Impact Grants awarded by OneAZ Credit Union.
OneAZ announced in a release it had awarded a total of $20,000 in grants to Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, Eastern Arizona Hispanic Corp., Nalwoodi Denzhone Community and the EAC Foundation. The credit union said the awards were designated for a program or initiative that supports of its "five pillars": children's health, food banks, financial education, veterans' interests and local youth programs.
“We are proud to support these local organizations that are changing lives in Safford, Thatcher and the entire Gila Valley,” said Brandon Michaels, OneAZ president & CEO. “We recognize that there is tremendous need in the Gila Valley and we’re grateful that these organizations are creating meaningful change. The only reason we’re able to give back at such a tremendous rate is because of our membership. Together, they’re helping us build a brighter future for all Arizonans.”
OneAZ said the grant to the Boys & Girls Club is in support of local youth program, while the Eastern Arizona Hispanic Corp. will use its grant to provide financial education. The grant to both San Carlos' Nalwoodi Denhone Community and the EAC Foundation will support food bank programs.
“The Eastern Arizona College Monster Exchange Pantry is honored to receive a $5,000 Impact grant from OneAZ to help us continue to provide food, clothing, and school supplies to EAC students on our campus in Thatcher, Arizona,” said Charmaine Chidester, director of EAC's grants department. “We recognize that students cannot excel academically if they struggle to meet their basic needs. OneAZ’s support will help students stay in school and complete their education without worrying about food insecurity.”
OneAZ said 2023 was a record-breaking year for the Community Impact Grant Program. This year, OneAZ said it is providing $330,000 in Community Impact Grants to 66 Arizona non-profit organizations. Since 2016, the OneAZ Community Foundation has supported 25 Gila Valley-area non-profits with $95,500 in donations.
OneAZ member play a significant role in funding the program through their debit card usage. Each time a member uses their OneAZ debit card for a purchase, the credit union donates 1 cent to the foundation, the release said.