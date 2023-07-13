Monster Exchange

In the 2020 file photo, boxes of canned goods await distribution at EAC's Monster Exchange. The non-profit's food pantry recently was awarded a $5,000 Community Impact Grant from the OneAZ Community Foundation.

Four Graham County non-profits each have $5,000 more to work with this year thanks to a series of Community Impact Grants awarded by OneAZ Credit Union.

OneAZ announced in a release it had awarded a total of $20,000 in grants to Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, Eastern Arizona Hispanic Corp., Nalwoodi Denzhone Community and the EAC Foundation. The credit union said the awards were designated for a program or initiative that supports of its "five pillars": children's health, food banks, financial education, veterans' interests and local youth programs.

